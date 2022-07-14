ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Meloni Bares All in Peloton Ad Honoring National Nude Day

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Christopher Meloni Courtesy of Peloton
Christopher Meloni is poking fun at his own predilection for working out in the buff with a newly released Peloton spot.

In the minute-long video created by Ryan Reynolds’ marketing agency Maximum Effort and shared to social media Thursday, the 61-year-old Law & Order: Organized Crime actor promotes the Peloton App. Timed to National Nude Day on July 14, a seemingly naked Meloni can be seen doing an assortment of different exercises, all while covered with appropriately placed pixelation.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” the star says in the footage. “Honestly, I don’t get it.” He then quips, “Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”

At the end of the ad, Steve Zirnkilton, known for narrating all of the series in NBC’s Law & Order franchise, tells viewers in voiceover, “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate yet equally motivated groups: those who wear pants, and Christopher Meloni.”

In May, Meloni told People that he doesn’t feel a need to wear clothes while he exercises at home: “I work out naked. It’s my gym.”

Peloton has been at the center of some unflattering media attention since late 2021, in addition to announcing layoffs earlier this year. After Chris Noth’s Sex and the City character Mr. Big died following an intense Peloton workout during an episode of HBO Max’s sequel series And Just Like That in December, the workout company teamed with Noth, also known for his previous role on Law & Order, for an ad mocking the death scene. Peloton pulled the spot less than a week later following multiple women coming forward with sexual assault allegations against the actor, which he has denied.

In January, Peloton stated that the company did not agree to the use of its bike in a scene from Showtime’s Billions in which Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile) suffers a non-fatal heart attack after using the equipment.

