Joe Biden awarded Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 2 days ago
The US president received the honour in recognition of his 50 years of support for the country as a politician.

Mr Biden’s visit to Israel marked the first stop on his tour of the Middle East.

“I can say without hesitation that being known as a friend of Israel and receiving this award today is among the greatest honours of my career,” Mr Biden said.

The Independent

