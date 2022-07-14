ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Arrest warrant issued for pro-Trump clerk accused of tampering with voting machines

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIBus_0gg4zDRc00
An arrest warrant has been issued for Tina Peters (Associated Press)

A judge in Colorado has ordered the arrest of indicted pro-Trump elections clerk Tina Peters after prosecutors said she violated release conditions by travelling out of state.

District Court judge Matthew Barrett revoked Ms Peters’ bond after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents he learned she had attended a law enforcement conference in Nevada on 12 July.

Ms Peters has been charged with tampering with voting equipment and misconduct and has become a leading GOP election conspiracy theorist.

Mr Rubinstein became aware Ms Peters had travelled to Las Vegas after she appeared in a photo posted to social media with Gail Golec, a candidate running for a seat on Arizona’s Maricopa County Supervisors Board, at the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) event in Nevada in Las Vegas.

“Strategizing next steps for #election protection with these super heroes,” Ms Golec wrote on the post.

Ms Peters also sent a notarised letter from Las Vegas to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to request a recount in her failed primary election bid for the GOP nomination in the state secretary of state’s race, according to court documents.

Ms Peters was removed from overseeing county elections after allegedly helping two other Republican activists steal voting machine software.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zdu55_0gg4zDRc00
Tina Peters, centre, posed for a photo at a conference in Las Vegas on 12 July (Twitter)

She and her chief deputy are being prosecuted for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021.

A former employee in Ms Peters’ office was also arrested this week on allegations that she was part of the scheme.

According to court papers, Ms Peters’ unauthorised access of voting machines forced Mesa County to ditch the equipment, which costs around $600,000 to replace.

Mr Rubinstein had previously said he would not object to Ms Peters travelling outside of Colorado during her campaign for secretary of state.

However, the election was held on 28 June, two weeks before Ms Peters’ appearance at the Las Vegas conference.

In February, Ms Peters was arrested by police who were serving a search warrant for her iPad on charges of obstructing police and obstructing government operations.

MS Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

She has dismissed the charges filed against her as politically motivated and has not yet entered a plea.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 400

BlueGarnet
2d ago

How come all the real fraud found is done by trumplicans but no one can find any fraud form democrats but yet trump was robbed. How do these people square that circle?

Reply(59)
202
Guest
2d ago

why does it always another Trump supporter always tampering with folding machines after Trump tried to literally steal the election by force you guys are coming out to be the biggest cheaters there ever have been and you already get the electoral college votes that only work in your favor what more do you people need you guys are the the weakest party there is every single one of you

Reply(19)
89
Reinaldo Gonzalez
2d ago

Here you have a dangerous person. According to the 10-count indictment, which included charges of criminal impersonation, conspiracy, identity theft, and official misconduct, Peters gave unauthorized personnel access to the county's election computer server.

Reply
33
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Tina Peters
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Las Vegas#District Court#Gop#State#Republican
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy