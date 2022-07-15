Toddler sleeps anywhere but cot - including shelves and cupboards
A toddler in New South Wales, Australia , has a habit of taking naps in what looks like some rather uncomfortable places.
Two-year-old Cruze Johnson will sleep anywhere but his cot, according to his mum Kate Johnson.
Kate says Cruze has slept in a wardrobe, on a shelf, and even on their pet dog.
The mum-of-one and marketing assistant documented Cruze’s creative nap locations on TikTok.
“He watches the videos and laughs at himself - he thinks he’s quite funny”, Kate said.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 5