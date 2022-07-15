ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler sleeps anywhere but cot - including shelves and cupboards

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDHLF_0gg4zBgA00

A toddler in New South Wales, Australia , has a habit of taking naps in what looks like some rather uncomfortable places.

Two-year-old Cruze Johnson will sleep anywhere but his cot, according to his mum Kate Johnson.

Kate says Cruze has slept in a wardrobe, on a shelf, and even on their pet dog.

The mum-of-one and marketing assistant documented Cruze’s creative nap locations on TikTok.

“He watches the videos and laughs at himself - he thinks he’s quite funny”, Kate said.

