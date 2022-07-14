ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Holmdel street renamed for retired 4-star Gen. John Tilelli Jr.

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Holmdel is honoring one of its native sons by renaming a street after him.

Part of Crawfords Corner Road is being named after retired United States Army Gen. John Tilelli Jr.

Tilelli spent 37 years in the Army and rose to the rank of four-star general.

“I think the ideals and seeds of everything you are or where you came from. And the fact is, American service members come from all over the United States of America. And that is so important in that we support out troops and support our country,” Tilelli said.

The 80-year-old retired from the Army in 2000.

City
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

