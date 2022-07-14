ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, NJ

Maywood police honor K-9 Officer Remington who died of pancreatic cancer

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Maywood Police Department is honoring one of its own.

A memorial service was held Thursday for Police K-9 Remington, also known as “Remi.”

Remi was Bergen County’s first K-9 bloodhound. She helped to find hundreds of missing people over the last five years.

She died last month of pancreatic cancer.

"In a time where communication between the public and law enforcement would be a struggle, as a bloodhound with a calm and friendly disposition – and a dopey look – she was often able to bridge the communication gap by offering an ear to be scratched or a head to be pet,” says partner Detective Chris Nichols.

Nichols says that Remi also helped to keep the department on a diet by stealing food from officers’ desks.

