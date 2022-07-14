ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ocean Parkway residents worried about safety at intersection

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUh2S_0gg4yxdt00

Brooklyn residents living by Ocean Parkway say that you’re likely to hear a lot of noise and possibly some accidents on the roadway.

One accident that was caught on camera happened Wednesday at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Beverley Road.

“It’s hard to cross the street here,” said one local resident. “I don’t even want to attempt. There’s way too many cars.”

Council Member Shahana Hanif saw the video from the accident on Wednesday and is looking to the state Department of Transportation to make changes to the parkway.

According to city crash data, there have been 30 injuries just along the five-block stretch between Church and Ditmas avenues along Ocean Parkway.

Hanif hopes to host a town hall or forum to get the concerns of community members down on paper and make a change to the road’s conditions soon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘I want my life back’: Queens construction yard disrupts co-op residents

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Residents of a Queens co-op building told PIX11 News it’s a neverending battle against dirt and dust. The culprit — a massive mound of dirt located on an ongoing construction site. After six years, they said they’ve had enough. “I want my life back,” resident Collette Smith said. “My neighbors […]
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Riders continue to storm the roadways

Despite a push from Mayor Adams to address the ongoing issue of ATVs, dirt bikes and other unlicensed vehicles taking over the streets in packs, videos have continued to circulate and complaints to be aired, especially after this past weekend, as traffic again was thwarted by the brigades. Councilwoman Joann...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Church
The Staten Island Advance

‘Next thing I know, I see a car sliding right in front of me’: Witness recounts aftermath of scary early morning crash in Meiers Corners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jason Valentin left work around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, as he normally does, and headed toward home. “I was driving up Bradley Avenue, and the light [at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Gannon Avenue North] was about to turn red,” recounted Valentin, a Concord resident. “I was gonna go [through the yellow], but I said, let me stop. And as soon as I hit the brakes to stop at the red light I hear, boom! Boom!”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ABCNY

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Grand Central Parkway in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured in a pair of multi-vehicle crashes on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens Friday morning. It started in the eastbound lanes before 6 a.m. near Exit 11/Jewel Avenue. A crash involving up to four vehicles led to a vehicle hitting the...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Fiery Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Route 78 In Newark

A fiery tractor trailer crash with one fatality closed Route 78 in Newark early Saturday, July 16, developing reports say. The truck apparently jumped the median on the westbound highway near Exit 56 around 6:15 a.m., trapping the driver, who was killed, RLS Media reports. Smoke billowed above the scene...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In Hit-Run Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about noon on Friday, July 15 on Route 36 near Airport Plaza in Hazlet, initial reports said. A white Hyundai Sonata purportedly fled the crash scene, an unconfirmed...
HAZLET, NJ
News 12

News 12

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy