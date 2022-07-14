Ocean Parkway residents worried about safety at intersection

Brooklyn residents living by Ocean Parkway say that you’re likely to hear a lot of noise and possibly some accidents on the roadway.

One accident that was caught on camera happened Wednesday at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Beverley Road.

“It’s hard to cross the street here,” said one local resident. “I don’t even want to attempt. There’s way too many cars.”

Council Member Shahana Hanif saw the video from the accident on Wednesday and is looking to the state Department of Transportation to make changes to the parkway.

According to city crash data, there have been 30 injuries just along the five-block stretch between Church and Ditmas avenues along Ocean Parkway.

Hanif hopes to host a town hall or forum to get the concerns of community members down on paper and make a change to the road’s conditions soon.