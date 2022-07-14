ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County moves into ‘high’ COVID level; mask mandate likely to kick in July 29

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEpCd_0gg4yuzi00
People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site in Paramount on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Photo by Jae C. Hong, AP Photo

With the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers, Los Angeles County moved into the “high” COVID-19 activity level today, meaning an indoor mask-wearing mandate will be imposed on July 29 absent a major slowdown in virus-related hospital admissions.

As of Thursday, the average daily rate of COVID-19-positive patients being hospitalized in LA County rose to 10.5 per 100,000 residents. That topped the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for “high” virus activity. The county was previously in the “medium” category.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has warned over the past month that if the county remains in the “high” community level for two consecutive weeks, it will re-impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.

She reiterated that schedule today, saying that unless hospitalization numbers fall, the masking rule will take effect July 29.

Long Beach would not be subject to the mandate unless the local health department chooses to follow the county’s lead. Last week, Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said the city’s COVID numbers weren’t as bad as LA County as a whole, but they were following the same general trend of increasing cases and hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, there were 1,202 virus-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 1,170 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 122 were being treated in intensive care, down slightly from 123 a day earlier.

The county reported 8,535 new COVID infections on Thursday—a number that is likely much lower than the true number of cases, since many residents now rely on over-the-counter tests they take at home, often without reporting the results to the county.

Ferrer also announced 14 more virus-related deaths on Thursday. She noted that the county has been seeing a steady rise in COVID fatalities, averaging 14 per day over the past week.

Health officials have said that a majority of the deaths occurred in people with at least one underlying health condition, mainly hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 17.5% as of Thursday. But Ferrer noted that some health care facilities in the county are reporting positivity rates of 40% among patients seeking care.

The rate of 10.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents represents an 88% increase over the past month, Ferrer said. She said 5.4% of the county’s staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients, an 84% increase from a month ago.

The spike in infections—leading to the ultimate rise in hospitalizations and deaths—has been fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus. Most recent statistics show that of the COVID cases undergoing specialized testing to identify variants, 48.2% were BA.5 and 14% were BA.4. That combined 62% rate is double the proportion from two weeks ago.

Health officials said the variants are dramatically more contagious than previous strains thanks to their ability to infect people who were previously infected with other variants.

Masks are already still mandated in some indoor spaces—health care facilities, transit hubs, on transit vehicles, airports, correctional facilities and shelters. A universal mandate would spread the requirement to all indoor public spaces, including shared office spaces, manufacturing

facilities, retail stores, indoor events, indoor restaurants and bars and schools.

If the mask mandate take effect July 29, it will remain in effect until the county falls back to the “medium” virus-activity category for two weeks, Ferrer said.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Ferrer pointed to recent studies showing a dramatic reduction in infection risk for people who wear face coverings, particularly for people who wear higher-grade masks, such as N95 or KN95 masks.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Latest COVID-19 surge catching many by surprise

Concerning new COVID-19 numbers have been fueled by a new and contagious sub-variant of the coronavirus, with officials in Los Angeles preparing to take preventative steps to keep cases down and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed. According to state figures, LA County has 1,252 people in hospitals due to COVID-19, a spike of nearly 30 on Friday. Orange County has 281 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and Riverside County 214. COVID's comeback has caught many people off guard, with the surge getting a boost from the omicron sub-variant BA.5, the strain now responsible for almost two out of three new infections nationwide. "A lot of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WebMD

L.A. County COVID Deaths Rise Amid BA.5 Wave

July 15, 2022 -- COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County have increased in recent weeks, prompting concerns as the contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant fuels an infection wave across the country. The county’s number of weekly COVID-19 deaths has doubled during the past month, shifting from about 50 deaths per week...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

New numbers show the rapid increase in covid cases spreading across the U.S., averaging 119,000 daily infections in the past week. Starting Monday, schools in San Diego are reinstating mask mandates, as LA County could reinstate its own mask mandate by the end of the month if cases remain high.July 16, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Long Beach, CA
Coronavirus
Long Beach, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

LA County COVID hospitalizations keep increasing

The number of COVID patients at Los Angeles County hospitals rose by another 29 people to 1,252, according to the latest state figures reported Saturday. Of those patients, 116 were being treated in intensive care, down from 120 Friday. Rising hospital numbers over the past few weeks led to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

L.A. County moves into “high” COVID tier

Los Angeles County has moved into the “high” tier for COVID-19-related hospitalizations, creeping the county ever closer to the return of indoor mask mandates. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, said in a press briefing on Thursday that as case rates, daily positivity rates and deaths rates continue to accelerate, Public Health anticipates the county will most likely stay in the “high” tier for two consecutive weeks — which is the threshold that would trigger a mask mandate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Mask#Covid 19#County Public Health#Long Beach Health
HeySoCal

COVID-19 summer ‘wave’ continues in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 summer wave continued with rising infection rates and a dozen more fatalities this month, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 went from 287 on Monday to 301 on Tuesday, 296 on Wednesday and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KABC

Maybe you can hold your breath –like Mayor Garcetti– for the next two weeks…

Los Angeles County Two Weeks Away From Likely Mask Mandate. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County could be heading back to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month after a new report today. L-A public health officials say the county is now officially back in the “high” category for COVID-19 activity. If LA stays at the high level for two weeks, the mask mandate will return on July 29th.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/15/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,871 new reported cases. Since June 7, hospitalizations increased by 6%, with 208 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 5,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy