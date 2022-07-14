ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Kaluuya Was Ready to Go Full Bruce Willis for ‘Nope’: ‘This Is a F*cking Action Film’

By Samantha Bergeson
 2 days ago

Daniel Kaluuya definitely said yes to transforming into an action star for “ Nope .”

The Oscar winner revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he had action icon Bruce Willis in mind when filming the latest Jordan Peele film, marking a reunion between the “Get Out” collaborators.

“It was more [about] working with Jordan. Coming back and doing this with him,” Kaluuya said. “We had a lot of conversations building up to the shoot, and when I got to the set, I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is a fucking action film. Holy shit.’ The most daring thing to do is go for it, [so] let’s do Bruce Willis then. Let’s go for this shit.”

The “Judas and the Black Messiah” star added, “I really care about original films and original content, and to even be making a film like this with Keke Palmer as a lead, me as a lead, Jordan as a director on this level of budget and it be original — it’s so important that this film connects.”

Kaluuya went on to discuss breaking the assumptions of Black actors in original films like “Get Out,” adding that audiences “think we’re playing ourselves” in dramatic roles.

The “Black Mirror” breakout star previously admitted that prior to working with writer-director Peele on 2018’s “Get Out,” he thought about quitting the industry .

“I was really disillusioned with acting,” Kaluuya, who recently confirmed he will not be starring in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” explained. “I had stopped acting for like a year and a half. I checked out, because I was just like, this isn’t working. I wasn’t getting roles, because racism and all this kind of stuff — so [Peele] reaching out was like, ‘Okay, I’m not crazy. It’s proper. It’s going to be all right.'”

Peele praised Kaluuya’s talent, saying, “We were looking for a lead Black actor and realized there’s not a lot who have been given opportunities to be the lead of a film. I was just so thrilled to realize what the rest of the world considers a very small pool. I had at least one of the best actors I’d ever seen in my movie.”

“Nope” premieres in theaters July 22. The plot centers around the spectacle of being a “ great American UFO story ,” as Peele noted.

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
Jamie Lee Curtis Assumed Ana de Armas Was ‘Unsophisticated Young Woman’ Ahead of ‘Knives Out’

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes life does imitate art. Jamie Lee Curtis admitted to Elle that ahead of filming “Knives Out,” she assumed her co-star Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood. “I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Curtis explained. “I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'” At the time Curtis met de Armas while working on 2019’s “Knives Out,” de Armas had...
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
Daniel Kaluuya
Jordan Peele
Keke Palmer
Bruce Willis
Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Be Starring In The Next ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Fans won’t be seeing Daniel Kaluuya, who played W’Kabi in the inaugural Black Panther film, in the upcoming sequel. On Wednesday (Jul 13), the actor shared the news with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that scheduling for his role in another upcoming movie conflicted with that of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Sadly, Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Return For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It has been revealed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to reprise his role in Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety confirmed that Kaluuya shared that he will not reprise his role, W’Kabi, in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Sources close to the project told the publication that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope. The Oscar award-winning actor was nominated for his starring breakout role in Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.
Jordan Peele on why Nope's called Nope

Exclusive: "The story behind that title is a little similar to the title of Get Out," the director tells SFX magazine. Jordan Peele has quickly become one of horror's top-tier maestros – the filmmaker having terrified the world with both Get Out and Us, two unique spins on the genre. Now, Peele re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya on Nope, a movie that broadly centers on two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have a close encounter with the third kind. The film's title, however, gives little away.
Channing Tatum Teases ‘Magic Mike 3’: You’ll See Me Give ‘Intimate One-on-One Lap Dance’

Click here to read the full article. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” sure will be one hell of a way to go out. Lead star and producer Channing Tatum confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the third “Magic Mike” film will leave nothing to the imagination. “You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” Tatum teased. “That’s definitely going to be in the third one.” Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred star-studded sequel “Magic Mike XXL”...
David Chase Says Tony Sirico Was the Only ‘Sopranos’ Actor to Successfully Demand Dialogue Be Changed

In the days following Tony Sirico’s death, the cast and crew of “The Sopranos” have come out in droves to remember the man forever known as Paulie Walnuts. Sirico’s acting talents and sense of humor have been widely celebrated, but “Sopranos” creator David Chase wants fans to know that Sirico was also a natural writer. Chase revealed that Sirico was the only actor who ever convinced the showrunner to alter a script, in a new interview with Vulture.
Constance Wu: I Had to Take a ‘Break’ from Hollywood After Fellow Asian Actress Told Me I Was a ‘Disgrace’

Constance Wu returned to social media for the first time in three years to open up about her break from acting. Ahead of the release of her memoir “Making a Scene,” the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress addressed the backlash she received after tweeting about the renewal of “Fresh Off the Boat.” Wu wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter), “Fucking hell” and “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck.” after the ABC sitcom was renewed in 2019 for a sixth season.
Jordan Peele Shares The Meaning Behind His Upcoming Film, ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has pivoted from his career as a comedian on Key & Peele to becoming one of the most sought-after minds in Hollywood. First, he delivered the critically-acclaimed picture, Get Out. Then, he delivered the terrifyingly entertaining film, Us. This summer, he attempts to join the company of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as he goes for a three-peat among the viewing public. His latest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, will hit theaters later this month. During a recent interview, Peele offered a bit of insight on the film’s deeper meaning.
Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
Rising Filmmaker Hannah Marks Isn’t Afraid of Her Child Star Roots

Before she hit her sweet 16, Hannah Marks had already lined up an impressive array of acting credits for a rising young performer: an arc on “Weeds,” appearing as Justin Long’s little sis in comedy “Accepted,” and stints on series like “Ugly Betty,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Private Practice.” But what she really wanted to do was direct. And write. And keep acting, too. What she really wanted to do was everything.
Christian Bale Couldn’t ‘Compete’ with Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ Physique: ‘No Point in Working Out’

Christian Bale knew he couldn’t go up against Chris Hemsworth in the gym department. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-stars may battle each other onscreen, with Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Hemsworth reprising his role of the titular Nordic god superhero Thor, but actor Bale gave up on looking menacingly buff before even joining the production.
Daniel Kaluuya Is Cool to Keep You Guessing

The enigmatic 'Nope' star on reteaming with Jordan Peele, his newfound Oscar clout, those industry rumors, and why he’s recalibrating his career: "This is the point where I rethink certain things." When the pandemic sent us into lockdown, Daniel Kaluuya watched a film a day. He opens the Notes...
Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for ‘What If…?’ Voiceover Role

Click here to read the full article. The late Chadwick Boseman posthumously earned his first Emmy nomination. Boseman, who died at age 43 in August 2020 after battling cancer, was among the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category. Boseman voiced MCU superhero Black Panther one last time for Disney+ animated series “What If…?” during the episode “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” Fellow nominees include F. Murray Abraham for “Moon Knight,” Julie Andrews for “Bridgerton,” Maya Rudolph for “Big Mouth,” Stanley Tucci for “Central Park,” and Jeffrey Wright also for “What If…?” The late Jessica...
‘Gremlins’ Director Joe Dante: Baby Yoda Is ‘Completely Stolen’ from Gizmo

Baby Yoda may have to pay his dues to another adorable creature: Gizmo. “Gremlins” and “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” director Joe Dante dissed “The Mandalorian” for “shamelessly” modeling Baby Yoda off Gizmo, the lovable young Mogwai from his creature feature, as he sees it. The 1984 classic was produced by Steven Spielberg, written by Chris Columbus, and starred Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates, with Howie Mandel voicing Gizmo.
Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney the Dinosaur movie is going ahead

Daniel Kaluuya’s got a left turn planned for his career. After starring in horror movie Get Out and thriller movie Widows, he’s trying to avoid being typecast in filmmaking. His plan? Barney the Dinosaur movie. The family movie was first revealed back in 2019, with 59%, Kaluuya’s production...
