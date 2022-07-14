O’Neil Cruz has Eventful Day in Pirates Loss

The Pirates are on to Colorado after a second straight walk-off loss to the Miami Marlins.

Though, the heartbreaking loss didn’t come without yet another eye-opening play from the Bucs young shortstop O’Neil Cruz.

It seems like Statcast records and Cruz go hand and hand at this point. He makes a statement with his stellar arm yet again by recording a record breaking throw by an infielder.

The shortstop’s throw came in recorded at 98.7 mph to first base, breaking Fernando Tatis Jr.’s previous throw that came in at 97.3 mph.

That wasn’t the only action Cruz was involved in, he was caught stealing in the top of the 9 th inning at second base coming in hard on Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas. On the come up from the slide Cruz’s helmet bashed into the mouth of Rojas, knocking out his tooth.

Hopefully they have some good dentists down in Miami and hopefully Cruz continues to show off his defense in the upcoming trip to Colorado.

Cruz ended the day 1-4 with one strikeout and is currently hitting .212 with 4 HR’s.