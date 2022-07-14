ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JSU, Microsoft partner to expand cybersecurity readiness program

By Malaysia McCoy
 2 days ago
Courtesy: Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) has partnered with the Microsoft TechSpark Initiative to expand the cybersecurity readiness program.

The initiative for this program is designed to support exclusive economic opportunities within the STEM field. There will be a primary focus on providing collaborating resources to receive digital skills training, job opportunities, and industry-relevant computer science education.

Microsoft has granted financial support JSU College of Science Engineering and Technology department in efforts to expand the cybersecurity program that builds workforce development opportunities for JSU students and the community.

April Tanner, Ph.D., associate professor of computer science at JSU said understanding types of cyberattacks and being able to identify them will help make the university’s networks more secure.

“It is important that HBCU students receive training in cybersecurity readiness to assist in protecting their personal information as well as the universities information and networks,” said Tanner.

JSU has planned to recruit 100 cybersecurity-field students. Selected students will be open to internship opportunities while also being exposed to many real-world experiences.

