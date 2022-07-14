ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

NTSB: Father with meth in system — not 13-year-old — drove truck that struck college golf van, killing 9

By Jason Owens
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhYDe_0gg4y89R00
FILE - A golfer drives by a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, on March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. The father of a 13-year-old boy, not the teen, was driving a pickup that struck the team's van federal officials said on Thursday, July 14. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded in March that a 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck that struck a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams, killing nine.

On Thursday, it declared in a preliminary report that further investigation determined that it was actually the boy's 38-year-old father Henrich Siemens who drove the truck and that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the collision. Per NTSB Director of Highway Safety Robert Molloy, DNA testing showed that Siemens was the driver while toxicological testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

"This was a very difficult investigation to determine some of the facts based on the catastrophic nature of the damage and the post-crash fire," Malloy said at a news conference, per the Associated Press.

The collision took place on March 15 around 8:17 p.m. in Andrews County in the Texas panhandle near the New Mexico border. Per the NTSB, the pickup truck crossed the center dividing line of the two-lane road and collided head-on with the van. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg described it in March as "clearly a high-speed collision" that caused both vehicles to burst into flames upon impact.

The crash killed six members of the USW men's and women's golf teams and 26-year-old coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico. Siemens and his 13-year-old son also died in the crash. Two students in the van survived but were seriously injured, per the NTSB. The van was traveling to the USW campus in Hobbs, New Mexico following a golf tournament in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the students killed in the crash as Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico, Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas, Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas, Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado, Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Investigators have not determined the speed of the vehicles in the investigation that remains ongoing. The speed limit on Farm to Market Road 1788 where the crash occurred is 75 mph. Malloy doesn't expect the full investigation to conclude until sometime next year.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/ntsb-father-with-meth-in-system-not-13-year-old-drove-truck-that-struck-college-golf-van-killing-9-214654059.html

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Stockton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
Nocona, TX
Crime & Safety
Westminster, CO
Accidents
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Fort Stockton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Westminster, CO
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Nocona, TX
Westminster, CO
Cars
City
Hobbs, NM
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
Pleasanton, TX
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Accidents
Local
Texas Cars
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiago Sousa
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Search on for woman after child, car found stuck in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grandmother whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car that was stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road. The search for Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, is being concentrated around the community of Healy, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. The abandoned Ford Focus was found Thursday on Stampede Road, just outside Healy and off the Parks Highway. The child appeared to be in good health and was handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services, the statement said. Officials said evidence in the car indicated that the child and car were abandoned Tuesday when the vehicle became stuck, troopers said. There were indications she tried to free the car, Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntsb#Traffic Accident#Siemens#The Associated Press#Usw
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dad Was High on Meth While Driving Truck That Hit College Golfers’ Van

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy