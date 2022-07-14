Teen ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Apologized To Doja Cat, Says “Everything Is All Good”

So, most of y’all know the saga by now: Doja Cat recently called out 17-year-old Noah Schnapp for sharing a message she sent to him asking him to hook her up with his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn calling it “snake s**t.”

The call-out kind of backfired on Doja costing her a couple hundred thousand followers because it turns out some people think it’s weird and inappropriate for a 26-year-old to hop in a teen’s DM to request a hook-up regardless of the fact that the man she was crushing on is at least age-appropriate. (Sure, you could argue they were both wrong —but one of them is a whole teenager.)

At any rate, Schnapp is ready to put the drama to bed and he posted a Tik Tok video saying he apologized to her and that everything is everything again.

“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” Schnapp captioned a TikTok video that featured the Doja Cat song “Kiss Me More,” according to the Daily Beast .

The Daily Beast also noted that Doja acknowledged Schnapp’s youth when addressing what he did.

“To be fair, this is like a kid,” she said. “When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s–t. You say dumb s–t.”

For the record, adults do dumb sh — too. DMing a teen about facilitating a hook-up with another adult—even in jest—is some dumb sh— to do, especially when you’re a public figure with a massive platform. In fact, maybe it’s not an age-specific thing that many of us can stand to be a little more discerning when it comes to how we use social media.

One can only wonder if she apologized too.