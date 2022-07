A man was arrested Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with a Tulsa Police officer along an Oklahoma highway, authorities said. The incident happened along Highway 11 near Tulsa International Airport when an officer spotted a man waving a gun on the side of the highway. TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg says the officer was on his way to the police academy when he noticed the man and pulled over to talk to him.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO