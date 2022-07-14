Steve Sarkisian anticipates naming a starting QB more quickly than in 2021

“At his size, Higgins will make the transition to tight end at the next level, where he’ll be an effective receiver but he must improve his blocking. On film this past season, Stanford lined Higgins up everywhere. He played on the outside, slot and even in-line as a tight end. At his size, Higgins best projects as a move tight end. He has continued to gain mass throughout his collegiate career, while still maintaining the speed to be an effective pass catcher. Higgins is a fluid athlete, who does a nice job getting in and out of his breaks. He is really good on short and intermediate routes, where he cuts well and uses his body to shield defenders from the football. Higgins has natural hands and plucks the ball out of the air with ease. He doesn’t have an extensive route tree but his hip fluidity and natural ability on cuts should allow for him to expand his route tree at the next level. After the catch, Higgins is solid. Stanford will manufacture him targets on short passes and screens and Higgins was consistently effective with the ball in his hands. Against smaller cornerbacks, Higgins is just too fast and too big, which allows him to create separation. The better, more physical cornerbacks he faced had a much easier time staying in phase with Higgins. He just doesn’t have any elite trait as a receiver. He isn’t big enough to win jump balls against them and he isn’t fast enough to threaten them vertically. As a blocker, Higgins really struggled to make an impact. He isn’t overly physical and Higgins lacks the play strength to drive defenders backward. Right now, Higgins just gets in the way of defenders but that won’t work at the next level. His blocking technique is all over the place but Higgins’ play strength will need to get much better. He is a bit of a tweener but the separation ability is good enough for him to be a move tight end. If his blocking doesn’t improve though, he is going to struggle getting onto the field early in his career.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO