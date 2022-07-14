ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian anticipates naming a starting QB more quickly than in 2021

By Wescott Eberts
Burnt Orange Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson Card. Quinn Ewers. For the second straight year, the Texas Longhorns went through spring practice and summer conditioning with a competition at the quarterback position, a battle with the import to significantly define a crucial second season for head coach Steve Sarkisian as the Longhorns attempt to bounce back from...

www.burntorangenation.com

