Lansing, MI

Plants that can stand a chance against the heat

By Jim Geyer
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the weather reaching temperatures over 90 degrees this summer, many plant enthusiasts are looking for plants that can stand the hot weather.

WLNS’ Jim Geyer met up with Van Atta’s employee Lisa to take a look at some heat-resistant plants.

Jim and Lisa examine plants from the desert, specifically Arizona and New Mexico, as well as other plants that can tolerate high temps.

To see their full advice, check out the video player above.

