San Diego, CA

Headache center will treat sufferers of widespread health problem

By Maureen Cavanaugh
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigraine headaches are one of the most common disabling maladies people experience, and now San Diego has a new resource to help treat all headaches. The Headache Center at UC San Diego Health aims to centralize headache treatment,...

