ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Bride films groom’s near ‘fatal’ freak-out after his drink was spiked

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDv5w_0gg4uzyp00

A newlywed’s special day was nearly ruined by accidental overdose.

Bride Brandy shared footage of her groom, Billy, at the moment his behavior turned frightening on their wedding day, after his drink was spiked.

“Sharing his emotional story of having his drink spiked with crushed Adderall to bring awareness to the fatal consequences,” they wrote, in a TikTok with now more than 6.8 million views.

The heartbreaking clip shows Brandy standing outside in her wedding dress, trying to console Billy as he cries and struggles to gather his words.

“At this point I was worried he was gonna faint and fall down the mountain,” reported Brandy, seen trying to calm her flustered and disoriented husband-to-be.

“His heart was racing, his brain was moving faster than he could form words. He tried saying his vows to me but was unable to think. His emotions [were] heightened,” the TikTok reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201EY6_0gg4uzyp00
TikTok/@brandy_billy

In the comments she listed Billy’s symptoms, including “sweating, super red, heart racing, dry mouth, couldn’t form words, emotional ups and downs, confused at times, anger, doesn’t remember moments” — and admitted that she was worried he was going to have a stroke or heart attack.

Brandy eventually called for her groom to be evaluated by a nurse, and added that Billy was later drug tested. Meanwhile, the Parkside Resort wedding venue in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee helped to conduct an investigation to determine what happened, she claimed.

The couple, from Richmond, Kentucky, noted that they eventually learned that an unnamed wedding guest slipped some Adderall into the groom’s drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRIcC_0gg4uzyp00
TikTok/@brandy_billy

“Many people intentionally combined alcohol and Adderall in order to party harder and longer,” they wrote. “So they spike others drinks thinking they will be hype all night with them.”

“F–k you for causing such trauma to my family,” they concluded in a statement over the clip.

Adderall, a drug composed of addictive amphetamine salts, is primarily used to treat people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], but can be dangerous when abused, or combined with alcohol — as the combination of stimulants and depressants may damage the central nervous system, American Addiction Centers warns, potentially increasing the risk of accident or seizure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKG1S_0gg4uzyp00
TikTok/@brandy_billy
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0365Cl_0gg4uzyp00 I laced my sister’s wedding cake with marijuana and guests got high as kites

People flooded the comments with sympathies, as well as their own horror stories of mixing drugs and alcohol.

“I did this in college (my own prescription) & it was the worse. I thought I was gonna die – I’m so mad this happened to y’all on your wedding,” one viewer commiserated.

Others called for the couple to take serious legal action against whoever spiked Billy’s drink — and reap the damages to use on a do-over.

“Not me wondering if you can sue for the entire cost of your wedding and re-create a better one,” they suggested.

“That ‘friend’ would be arrested and gone from my life,” another declared.

The viral video also caught the attention of popular TikTokers Elyse Myers and Tinx, both of whom joined in the calls for a second wedding.

“Who would do such a thing! I’m so sorry! Whoever did it needs to pay for a do over,” Tinx commented.

“I NEED TO KNOW HOW WE CAN HELP Y’ALL HAVE A REDO,” Myers sweetly demanded.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

TikToker Julie Lorentzen Hospitalized During Honeymoon in Thailand With Unknown Illness

TikToker Julie Lorentzen has landed in the hospital amid her honeymoon. Just a week after their seaside wedding in Thailand, the content creator and her partner Camilla found themselves putting their in sickness and in health vows to use. In a series of Instagram Story posts on July 13, Julie shared that she was admitted to a local medical center after experiencing pressure in her chest for days.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Richmond, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Alcohol#Groom#Hyperactivity#Bride Brandy#Tiktok
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
pethelpful.com

Woman Wakes Up From a Nap and Is Shocked to Find Mystery Animal in Her House

Everyone likes a magic trick. Everyone that is except one woman, who was surprised when she woke up from a nap and realized she had not two, but three cats in her home. What in the world?! Don't worry, we aren't exactly sure what was going on either. And now the internet is invested in unraveling the mystery of the third cat.
PETS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy