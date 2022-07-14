ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Levi is very impressed with the Sabres

By Paul Hamilton
 2 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Devon Levi and Erik Portillo have been the stars of Development Camp so far. 2022 second-round pick Topias Leinonen lost his chance to get in on the fun as he suffered an undisclosed injury and had to leave Thursday’s session.

Levi is getting his first chance to slide on Sabres gear since being acquired on July 24, 2021 along with a first-round pick that turned into Jiri Kulich for Sam Reinhart.

I have to tell you, talking to Levi I was just bowled over as to what a respectful, energetic and smart kid he is. As far as his first two sessions on the ice he said, “It’s been really cool, first Dev Camp with a great organization it’s fun to see a bunch of the guys that I already knew coming in and meeting a bunch of other Sabres prospects. There’s a bunch of really good people in this organization, so it's been a good few days.”

Many think that just because Levi and Portillo are two young goalies looking for the same position in the organization, that they hate each other. Levi said he’s just met Portillo at this camp and it’s the exact opposite, “I’m on the ice with Ports every day and we sit next to each other in the room, so he’s a good kid and we’re getting along well.” Levy added, “There’s no negative energy at all, it’s just friendly competition and we both want to get better and at the end of the day, I want what’s best for the organization, so I think that it’s a good idea to have depth in all positions.” It does amuse me that Levi is a year younger than Portillo and is calling him kid.

Since being acquired, Levi has been to Sabres games in Boston and had other off-ice experiences which has made him hungry to be a Sabre, “It showed me a lot. I’ve talked to Kevyn Adams a bunch of times and I sat with him in the stands for morning skate and during some of the games and he’s a really good guy and really cares a lot about the organization and he’s taken a really good direction with the team building a really good culture around it.

“You see transactions around the league and everybody tells you it’s a business, but he really makes it seem like it’s a home and it’s really comfortable.”

Levi has decided to go back to Northeastern for another season, but I can tell you, he’s not doing it so he can become an unrestricted free agent in two years. He has other things in mind, “As a goalie, there’s definitely no rush. I’ve taken the slower path my whole life where I was a late bloomer, I played three years of midget. I went to play in a lower level junior hockey league and its worked for me because I just focus on my development and I’ve never really chased the higher level. I've just let it come when the time is right.”

Some might think since Levi won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s best goalie, he has nothing to prove. He says he wants to prove that he can play well under the pressure of being the best, “That’s one of the reasons that I want to go back, it’s an additional challenge that you’re going to face at the pro level for sure and playing off a good season, how are you going to do it again and a lot of people have a hard time with that and it’s easy to get caught up in that you’re the best, so I’m really looking forward in going into that challenge.”

Many fans were upset that the Sabres only got a player that was a seventh-round pick from 2020 for Reinhart. I think reading his comments you get an idea as to why. Playing that last year of midget probably hurt his draft status, but he doesn’t care, “I played the two years before my draft year in leagues that aren’t very known or really scouted by NHL scouts, so not many people knew who I was, but I wasn’t worried, I’ve always believed in myself and I’ll find a way to get there and I took the patient route.”

Levi made Team Canada for the Olympics, but coach Claude Julien foolishly never gave him a chance and didn’t medal because of subpar goaltending. Levi of course was disappointed he didn’t play, but he still got a lot out of it, “It was probably one of the best times of my life. I didn’t get a chance to play and that was unfortunate, but I stayed positive, but I was an Olympian and you only get to live that maybe once in your life and it was so fun, the guys were unbelievable and with so much greatness around you, you find a way to get better and it was unbelievable because I got way better just from practices.”

Owen Power was also on that team and Levi got to know him and Kent Johnson of the Columbus Blue Jackets rather well, “Yes, me Kent and Owen were buddies and were really close when we were there and I got to know Owen who has a goalie mind.

“I have virtual reality goggles which is to play goaltending and he always threw them on and wanted to give it a go, so he’s like a goalie, so we got along pretty well.”

Levi is just part of a pipeline of goalies that include Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Portillo and Leinonen. Levi doesn’t think of that for one second because he knows he can bet on himself, “I’m just focusing on myself and I know if I do my job and I do it to the best of my ability and I’m the best version of myself, I know I’m going to play, so there’s always going to be distractions and a guy on your (butt) that you’re going to want to fight and you’ve just got to focus on yourself and at the end of the day if you’re playing your best hockey, I think things will work out for you.”

Day 3 of Development Camp is Friday at Harborcenter beginning at 9:15.

