Clifton Park, NY

Once Abandoned Clifton Park Hotel is Now at Full Capacity

By Terry
 2 days ago
What a difference a couple of years makes. It was always pretty astonishing this hotel would close down, based on its prime location. But, the Park Manor hotel in Clifton Park has sat empty for over two years. The four story building is located at the very busy intersection...

#Hotels#Upstate Ny#World Travel#Foreclosure#Kayaks#Full Capacity#The Business Review
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

