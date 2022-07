Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Zapata PATCHY FOG THIS MORNING Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate that patchy fog, perhaps locally dense, has developed across Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Kenedy, and northern Hidalgo Counties. Visibilities are generally 5 to 7 miles, but could be as low as 1 mile. The fog should dissipate by 9 AM CDT. Morning motorists traveling through these areas are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely when encountering fog.

BROOKS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO