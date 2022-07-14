ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. For boaters on or near the St Johns River or Intracoastal waterway, move...

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 04:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Near passes in the Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALASKA STATE
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 11:11:00 Expires: 2022-07-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, northeast Puerto Rico and the eastern tip of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

