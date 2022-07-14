ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump remembered for ‘lasting legacy’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGCul_0gg4uJLf00

Ivana Trump, who fled Czechoslovakia and found fame in New York as a socialite and the first wife of Donald Trump, was remembered as a woman who “left a lasting legacy.”

Ivana Trump died Thursday in New York at the age of 73. Her death was announced by Donald Trump in a statement on Truth Social, the social media site the former president announced last year. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 until 1992.

The couple had three children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

A former model, the former Ivana Zelnickova held key positions in Donald Trump’s company, the Trump Organization.

The Florida Republican Party, based in Donald Trump’s current state of residence, tweeted that Ivana Trump “left a lasting legacy and will be missed by many.”

Kayleigh McEnany, who was Donald Trump’s White House press secretary from April 2020 until his term ended in January 2021, tweeted that she and her family “send all of our love and prayers to President Trump.”

“Thinking of you all during this very difficult time.”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also served as the former president’s attorney, called Ivana Trump a “truly talented, creative and beautiful person.”

“Remarkably, with all the massive distractions, she and President Donald J. Trump gave the world exceptionally good, balanced and decent children and grandchildren,” Guiliani tweeted.

Rick Scott, Florida’s junior senator and the state’s former governor, said in a statement that he and his wife were “heartbroken” to hear of Ivana Trump’s death.

“She will always be remembered for her success in the business world, but those who knew her saw that nothing was more important to Ivana than her family,” Scott said.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted his condolences, adding that Ivana Trump was “a fabulously entertaining lady and great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald.”

1980 NEW YORK, NY - 1980: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend Roy Cohn's birthday party in February 1980 in New York City. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Reflects on Her “Charming” Mom

Ivanka Trump is honoring the memory of her late mom Ivana Trump. On July 14, Ivana—the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump—passed away at the age of 73. Amid news of her passing, a "heartbroken" Ivanka took to Twitter to share a tribute to her mother. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny," she wrote alongside a sweet throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo from when Ivanka was a child. "She lived life to the fullest—never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

Ivana Trump death mourned by some Republicans

Some Republicans, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, expressed their sadness over the death of Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump. "Very saddened to learn of the passing of Ivana Trump," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. "Please keep her children and the entire Trump family in your prayers."
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Roy Cohn
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Donald Trump
960 The Ref

Ivana Trump: 5 things to know

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died, family members said Thursday in a statement. She was 73. The cause of her death is unknown. Here are five things to know about Ivana Trump. 1. Ivana was a former model born in Czechoslovakia, according to NBC News.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Wife#Truth Social#The Trump Organization#White House
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
166K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy