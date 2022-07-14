ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

New Data Suggests That Omicron Subvariants Are Far More Resistant To Current Vaccines

By Erin Marie
 2 days ago
In a press statement released July 12, the White House announced they are turning their attention to the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which are responsible for 80% of current COVID-19 cases across the country. Now the dominant strains in the U.S., BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant cases have been reported...

Danielle Lillie
2d ago

DUH!! They've done nothing to promote continued research to advance beyond the possible changes. We're at 5 changes now. Operation Warp Speed was a START not a permanent SOLUTION. Trump knew continued funding on research to stay AHEAD of this would be required..Bidiot wasted all the money

Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
Health Digest

Health Digest

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

