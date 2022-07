WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead after a domestic dispute at the Paradise Cove Condominiums on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police responded to a welfare check the the condominium after a 911 call said there was blood seeping from the inside of the home. The first officers on the scene discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman—no age available yet on the last victim.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO