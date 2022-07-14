ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

ALDOT to repair railroad crossing in Guntersville next week

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzT2n_0gg4s9g400
(Getty Images)

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four sets of railroad tracks will be repaired next week in Guntersville, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

ALDOT says the crossings are located on Alabama 227 in Guntersville. The repairs performed by ALDOT and railroad operator OmniTRAX will improve the rideability of the crossings.

The work will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22.

ALDOT says maintenance will also be performed on causeway bridge ends and a few rough patches between U.S. 431 and Signal Point Road.

Drivers should expect delays and lane closures in the area during work hours.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities replacing water pipes starting July 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities contractors will start replacing cast iron water pipes on multiple streets starting July 18. The work will be done on Brandon Street and Poinciana Street from Bob Wallace Avenue to Rhett Avenue. The project is expected to last 2-3 months. Drivers are advised to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

New roadway projects in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Oxford’s busiest roads is getting some upgrades. This week, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the city of Oxford to make infrastructure upgrades. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Guntersville, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Guntersville, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville pool reopens after unexpected closure

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The community swimming pool at Hanceville’s C.W. Day Park is open again following its abrupt closure just prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The untimely malfunctioning of one of the pool’s pumps was remedied and the water is clear and ready for visitors again.  Pool manager Chris Johnson shared, “We’re finally back open after being closed for roughly a week. We had a catastrophic failure with our pump suddenly that caught us completely off guard at, unfortunately, the busiest time of the year. We were able to get everything fixed and actually made a few improvements....
HANCEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Aldot#Signal Point Road
WAFF

Wall Triana Highway closed for hours after morning water main break

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews from Madison Utilities repaired a water main break on Wall Triana Highway in Madison on Thursday morning. The water main break was in front of Grace Presbyterian Church. According to workers on the scene, crews replaced the entire water main across the road. One worker...
MADISON, AL
WHNT News 19

Limestone County NAACP collecting school supplies

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – One local organization is giving back to children across Limestone County…and encouraging the public to shop for their school supply drive during Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday!. Limestone County NAACP will be collecting supplies on two different days. On Saturday, July...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-20 in Calhoun County Thursday afternoon, according to the Oxford Fire Department. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on July 14, 2022. 30-year-old Quino Mosie of Fort Myers, was driving a freightliner tractor trailer on I-20 near mile marker 193 when the truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree before overturning.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

USDA invests more than $1.4 million in new town hall, fire trucks for rural Limestone County

The Elkmont and Owens communities received a huge investment this week, courtesy of a U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development grant and loan program. The town of Elkmont received a $1 million loan for the construction of its new town hall. The two-story, 2,400-square-foot building will include the town's offices, as well as provide a wind-resistant safe room for use in severe weather.
ELKMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Trafic Accident in Calhoun County Continues Investigation

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fire Department Responds to Traffic Fatality

Oxford, AL – The Oxford Fire department shared that Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA are working a fatality wreck at the 192 mm. Traffic is backed up and down to one lane. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has caused a lane closure. The right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 192 mile marker, in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
OXFORD, AL
WHNT News 19

EMS Memorial Foundation holds ceremony in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Honoring emergency medical service personnel is not done enough, according to National EMS Memorial Foundation. The group made sure crews and their fallen were not forgotten in North Alabama on Thursday in a ceremony held outside U.S. Space and Rocket Center. “I appreciate and value...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy