ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Neighbors rescue 3 dogs from structure fire in Medford

By Tyler Myerly, KTVL Staff
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD — Crews put out a house fire on South Columbus Avenue in Medford Thursday afternoon around 2:00 pm, July 14. "The initial call was [that] the front porch was on fire," recounted Medford Fire Department...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Firefighters put out grass fire near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and Jackson County Fire District 5 have stopped the spread of a small grass fire outside of Ashland. The estimated half-acre fire took place near Exit 14 on Interstate 5. Multiple engines are on scene and mop up will begin shortly. No structures are threatened at this time.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Vehicle crash in Grants Pass causes small engine fire

Grants Pass, Ore. — At approximately 1:41 a.m. on Saturday morning, a vehicle crash in Grants Pass sent the driver to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not injured. Crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue & AMR-Josephine County found the vehicle...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested after stabbing at Veterans Park in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, one suspect was arrested after stabbing a person in Veterans Park in Medford. Around 8:38 pm, officers with the Medford Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of a stabbing in Veterans Park. "Upon arrival, officers did contact the subject that was suffering from...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS DEAL WITH HAY TRAILER FIRE

Firefighters dealt with a hay trailer fire on Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday night. According to Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Babbitt, crews from RFD and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the fire just south of the Stewart Parkway overpass at around 7:20 p.m. Babbitt said the trailer was hauling approximately 100 bales of hay. The fire extended into a twenty by twenty-foot area of nearby brush.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

13-year-old teen found safe, now back home with family

MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Medford Police Department, 13-year old Alezae Martinez, who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. According to MDP, officers made an announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday that the teenager is now back home with her family.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

One dead in fatal crash in the Illinois Valley

ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Rockydale, according to the Illinois Valley Fire District. Multiple agencies responded to the single-vehicle crash that took place at 12:57 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no pictures posted and...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Several agencies respond to fatal vehicle crash in Cave Junction

Cave Junction. Ore. — At approximately 12:57 p.m. on Saturday, several agencies responded to the 2000 block of Rockydale Rd. in Cave Junction for a single vehicle fatality crash. Illinois Valley Fire District, AMR, Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Jerry’s Tow and...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Thompson
mybasin.com

Man Drowns Kayaking on Rogue River

TRAIL, Ore. – A 49-year-old man visiting from California drowned this afternoon after his inflatable kayak overturned on the Rogue River. He was not wearing a life jacket. His rented an inflatable and kayak rolled in the “Slide Hole” rapid just below the Casey State Park up river from Shady Cove. Fellow rafters attempted to throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful and he disappeared down river.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN LOG TRUCK WRECK

The driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle log truck wreck Thursday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 7:00 a.m. the loaded vehicle was headed northeast in the 1600 block of Del Rio Road when the driver drifted off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. The wrecked log truck caused damage to utility boxes, a power meter and a fence.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#House Fire#Firefighters#Medford Fire Department#Mfd
KDRV

"Aggressive" drivers arrested for behavior at roadwork zones

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office takes road crew safety seriously -- to the point of arrests. It says the County's Roads and Parks department has experienced an increase in aggressive driving toward road workers and flaggers. Two recent incidents led to arrests and criminal charges by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVL

Armed suspect arrested during unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — One individual armed with a pistol was arrested when law enforcement raided an illegal cannabis grow in Central Point on Thursday, July 14. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives including Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Medford Police Department (MPD) officers conducted a search and seizure at an unapproved cannabis grow site on the 4100 block of Corey Road in Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy