4-star NC running back commits to Oklahoma over NC State

By Kayla Morton
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University lost out on the state’s top high school football recruit on Thursday.

Daylan Smothers, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound running back entering his senior year of high school announced he’ll be suiting up for Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over the Wolfpack, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida State Seminoles, multiple sources reported Thursday afternoon.

247Sports Composite Player Rating ranks Smothers as the No. 9 overall player in North Carolina and the ninth-best back in the 2023 class.

He played for Chambers High School and helped lead the school to its second straight state championship as a sophomore just two years ago.

In 2021, Smothers and Chambers lost to Raleigh-area Cardinal Gibbons High School in the state championship, but he was still nominated as a top-three finalist for “Mr. Football 2021” , an award honoring all-around football skills, The Herald Sun reported.

Finally, reports also said former NFL running back DeMarco Murray was a big reason for Smothers’ commitment to Oklahoma.

