Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year's Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty...

The Independent

Great Britain suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment on opening day of Worlds

Great Britain failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Championships.Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds in Eugene on Friday.It meant they finished sixth in their heat at Hayward Field, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.The GB & NI mixed 4x400m relay team finished 6th in their heat, missing out on a place in the final.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/ogKaqS595R— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 15, 2022Haydock-Wilson, who ran a poor third leg, said: “I take full accountability for that, huge sorry to...
The Associated Press

Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold. For 15 memorable seconds Friday night at the world championships, Allyson Felix was sprinting alone in the sunshine, cruising past the stands and far ahead of the field down the backstretch. A few minutes later, she was taking her newly won prize and hanging it around her 3-year-old daughter’s neck. “I felt the love,” Felix said of her final run on the big stage. “And I felt joy running tonight.” She’s 36 now. So it was no huge shock that a runner 11 years her junior, Marileidy Paulino of the winning Dominican Republic team, eventually reeled her in. No big shame, either, that the U.S., saving the rest of its vaunted star power for big races over the next nine days of this meet, finished third in the mixed 4x400 meter relay, also behind the Netherlands.
ESPN

Dina Asher-Smith fastest in 100m heats at track world championships

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith recorded the fastest time in the women's 100 metres heats at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. Jamaican trio Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson also advanced to Sunday's semifinals. Asher-Smith came within one hundreth of a second of the British record with...
NBC Sports

U.S. Olympian, Kenyan marathon star provisionally suspended, out of worlds

Randolph Ross, a U.S. Olympic 400m sprinter, and Lawrence Cherono, a Kenyan marathon star, were provisionally suspended in anti-doping cases and excluded from the world track and field championships. Ross, eliminated in the Tokyo Olympic 400m heats, was banned for tampering with the doping control process, according to the Athletics...
960 The Ref

Allyson Felix set to say farewell after one final race

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The beginning of the 2022 world championships also is expected to mark the end for one of track and field's greatest sprinters, Allyson Felix. The 36-year-old, 13-time world champion is among those eligible to race in the mixed 4x400 meter relay Friday night at Hayward Field. It's the only event she's entered in at the 10-day meet, and if the Americans win a medal it will mark her 19th over 10 appearances at worlds, extending a record she already owns.
Sydney Mclaughlin
Karsten Warholm
Florence Griffith Joyner
The Independent

Laura Muir warning to rivals as she targets ‘elusive’ World Championships medal

Laura Muir fired a warning to her rivals and insisted she is more dangerous than ever.The 29-year-old opens her fifth World Championships campaign in the 1500m heats in Eugene on Friday.Muir is targeting a first medal at the World Championships having finished fourth in London five years ago and fifth in Doha in 2019.She battled foot and calf injuries in the build-up to her last two championships but, after last summer’s 1500m Olympic silver medal, feels she has established herself.“We’ve done it now and that takes the pressure off a bit and if anything it makes me more dangerous,” said...
Benzinga

Europe Braces For Massive Heatwaves As Wildfires Rage In France And Spain

The raging wildfires in southwestern France and Spain have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes amid the blistering summer temperatures. What Happened: More than 14,000 residents have been evacuated from France's Gironde region as of Saturday afternoon, according to Reuters. The report, citing regional authorities' statement, said that...
