ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Young voters don't want Trump or Biden

By Colin Martin
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1SmR_0gg4rKL100
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo credit Win McNamee/Getty Images

According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll that showed President Joe Biden's declining approval rating and nearly half of GOP primary voters looking for someone other than Donald Trump as the nomination, younger voters would prefer new candidates from both political parties.

In fact, younger voters were the most likely age group to say they wouldn't vote for either Biden or Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election.

64% of Democratic voters said they would prefer a new candidate in the 2024 election, as an overwhelming 94% of Democrats under the age of 30 agreed.

Only 1% of voters between 18-to-29-years-old "strongly approve" of the job Biden has done, while he currently has an overall approval rating of just 33%.

Younger voters are clearly frustrated with the current political landscape, as only 32% said they are "almost certain" they'll vote in November. "Nearly half said they did not think their vote made a difference," according to the New York Times.

58% of voters in the poll said that the American voting system "needs major reforms or a complete overhaul." One of the main reasons younger voters are struggling picking a candidate to support is due to a generational gap.

"How are you going to accurately lead your country if your mind is still stuck 50, 60 or 70 years ago?" Alexandra Chadwick, a customer service representative in Rialto, California, told the New York Times. "It’s not the same, and people aren’t the same, and your old ideas aren’t going to work as well anymore."

In a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, 22% of voters between 18 and 29 said they wouldn't vote at all. Overall, 38% said they would vote for Biden and 30% said they would vote for Trump.

"It feels like whether it’s Biden, whether it’s Trump, no one is stepping in to be a voice for people like me," 24-year-old Ellis McCarthy, who works a few part-time jobs near Bellevue, Kentucky, told the New York Times. "Laborers are left out to dry."

When asked about which political party they preferred to have control of Congress, 46% of younger voters sided with Democratic control compared to just 28% in favor of Republican control. 26% did not know which side they would rather have control of Congress.

25-year-old Ivan Chavez from Bernalillo, New Mexico said he plans to vote in November, but is still undecided on his choice. He said he is an independent and added that third-party candidates deserved to get more attention.

"I think that Democrats are afraid of the Republicans right now, Republicans are afraid of the Democrats," Chavez said. "They don’t know which way to go."

Comments / 17

travler
16h ago

They don’t know what their headed for if a democrat gets in as president. These young voters need to understand that the direction our country is going right now, with democrats controlling it they won’t have a country left for their children and grandchildren!

Reply(5)
4
Are U Real?
12h ago

I am an older person and I want younger more up today people in office. My advice is be a unaffiliated voter. In my state the unaffiliated voters out number both parties. You want your representatives to work and show results. We unaffiliated stop the party lines. Republicans tried to have their own primary and then they realized the majority of the votes will have to come from unaffiliated Voters. The Democrats tired the same thing and failed for the same reason. I love my state. Colorado rules not the parties.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Hillary Clinton Says Winning Next Election Is 'Most Important Thing' but Running Herself Is 'Out of Question'

While she says that Democrats winning the next presidential election is "the most important thing," don't expect Hillary Clinton to launch another campaign. In a new interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state said it's "out of the question" that she would run for the presidency in 2024, adding that she anticipates throwing her support behind President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Gop#Democratic#The New York Times#American
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy