There was no such thing as a stranger in Jasper, Texas (pop. 8,000), until the early morning of June 7, 1998. James Byrd Jr., a Black man, was walking home from a friend's party when he was approached by three white men — Shawn Berry, Lawrence Brewer and John King. They abducted the 49-year-old father of three and took him to a remote area where they spray-painted his face, brutally beat him and chained him to the back of a pickup truck.

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO