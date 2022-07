FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a close encounter of the marine kind in Florida, when a manatee decided to try out a child’s surfboard. Leesa Blais shared video of the interaction on Facebook, showing the playful encounter in the Fort Pierce Inlet. The video shows her son, Evan, on a surfboard, as a manatee swims beneath it. The manatee nudges the board, and eventually puts its flipper on top of it, effectively taking it from the child.

