Bronx man charged with murdering his alleged wife after stabbing her multiple times

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was stabbed multiple times and killed by her alleged husband in a Bronx apartment on Thursday morning, according to police and reports.

Police said the 52-year-old woman was knifed at 10:50 a.m. in a unit at 40 West Mosholu Parkway in Bedford Park.

EMS transported her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her alleged husband called 911 on himself and is believed to have mental health issues, sources told the New York Post .

Cops said the 59-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Neither of their identities have been released at this time.