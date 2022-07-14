ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Parents speak out as Pasco man charged with sexually battering two girls faces judge

By Justin Schecker
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfM6X_0gg4qiMY00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 20-year-old man arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious sexual battery of two middle school aged girls faced a judge Thursday morning.

The parents of one of the victims spoke with 8 On Your side after attending the pre-trial hearing because they fear Brandon Williams of Hudson befriended and took advantage of other young girls.

“Our lives have been turned upside down,” the father of the 13-year-old victim said. “We had to do a lot of things to change for our daughter’s safety.”

8 On Your Side is not identifying the parents to protect their daughter’s identity.

“He would pick her up from the school and they would go do whatever and he would bring her home the normal time the bus should be dropping her off,” the girl’s mother said.

Williams bonded out of jail shortly after his January 14th arrest. The father said the girl is now living with him out of state and they weren’t comfortable with her returning to Hudson after Williams’ release.

“They need to keep him locked up,” the father said. “That’s where he belongs.”

The parents were in the courtroom as Williams appeared in handcuffs before the judge.

“My understanding is he’s been charged with an additional four charges,” the judge said.

On Wednesday, deputies announced they arrested Williams again, this time for lewd and lascivious sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl.

“There are definitely more victims,” said Janine Stokes, the former cheerleading coach at Hudson Academy. Stokes said she quit her job as the cheerleading coach because she believes the middle school did not do enough to alert parents.

“Brandon came in under the ruse of being one of the girls brothers,” Stokes told 8 On Your Side. “He came to all the games. He hung out with the kids.”

Stokes said Williams followed her daughter to a basketball game. “I don’t think there was necessarily a crime involved with my daughter,” she said. “I think I caught it in time.”

A Pasco Schools spokesperson said after learning of Williams’ first arrest, they worked with the Sheriff’s Office to have him trespassed from school property in February.

“A grown man has no business speaking to an underage child,” Stokes said.

Deputies said they want other potential victims to come forward. So does the 13-year-old girl’s family.

“Just check your daughter’s phone,” her mom said. “Don’t be afraid to come forth. They may not like it but we have to stand together as a community and protect them.”

Any potential victim of Williams should contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Polk County deputies search for woman caught on camera stealing child’s phone

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of a woman appearing to steal a child’s phone from a Lakeland gas station on Friday. The sheriff’s office said the alleged theft took place on July 9. A young boy and his mother were visiting a Circle K gas station when the boy set down his phone to get a Polar Pop, according to a Facebook post. He accidentally left the phone behind.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

91-year-old Largo man last seen weeks ago, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 91-year-old Largo man was reported missing weeks after authorities said he left his wife a note that said he “wanted to travel and take care of a few things.”. According to Largo police, 91-year-old Gene Curry left his home in Largo on...
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Man places skimmer on ATM in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Haines City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly installed a skimmer on a gas station ATM. According to a Facebook post from the Haines City Police Department, the skimmer was placed on the machine on July 10 just before 10 a.m.
HAINES CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested early Friday in Lakewood Ranch in connection with a string of car thefts, authorities said. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a homeowner in the Harmony neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch who saw a group of five or six males in hoodies attempting to burglarize vehicles.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WFLA

MCSO: Man and 3 teenagers drove stolen cars into pond near Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man and three teenagers were arrested after allegedly stealing multiple cars and driving them into a pond as they ran from police. According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyreak Allen, 19, along with three teenage boys aged 14 to 16, were arrested in connection to a series of stolen cars and a home burglary early Friday morning.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Tampa police search for missing endangered man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing endangered man who has been missing since Tuesday. Police said Hiro Verdecia left home on Iowa Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. According to the department, Verdecia’s family is concerned for his safety. He was last...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Police investigate homicide near Tampa dock

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said Friday they are investigating a homicide near a lake dock. TPD said they were called to the dock near Hampton Lake Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a “male down.” When they arrived, they found a man dead with upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Woman killed, 3 seriously injured in crash on US-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey woman was killed and four people were injured in a Friday night crash on US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said around 10:57 p.m., a car was heading south on US-19 north of Eden Avenue when it lost control and crossed the median.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy