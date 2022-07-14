ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Expert: Pay raises are not keeping up with inflation

WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at tonight’s top stories. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan education budget to...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 1

Related
thecentersquare.com

Line 5 expected to emerge as major Michigan campaign issue

(The Center Square) – Republican gubernatorial candidates support Line 5 as it exists and champion the proposed $500 million tunnel to house the pipeline 100-feet beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Their Democrat opponent, incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been attempting to shut down the pipeline as well as prevent...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheConversationAU

Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates

Handing out a cushy job to a political mate might seem harmless – after all, everyone does it, right? – but the politicisation of public appointments has real, pervasive consequences for Australian democracy. Increasingly, many government boards, tribunals and independent agencies are stacked with people who have worked in politics. A new Grattan Institute report, released today, shows that political appointments are common at state and federal levels. It reveals the costs all Australians bear when governments choose mates over merit. Political appointments are widespread About 7% of federal government–appointed jobs in public bodies are filled by people who have worked...
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Flint, MI
Business
City
Flint, MI
Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs record $20B education budget

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Flint’s Mott Community College on Thursday to sign a $19.6 billion education budget to address student resources, school safety, school infrastructure, teacher retention and more. The state’s K-12 budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 is the largest education budget in Michigan history, with a...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy