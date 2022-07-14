Expert: Pay raises are not keeping up with inflation

Handing out a cushy job to a political mate might seem harmless – after all, everyone does it, right? – but the politicisation of public appointments has real, pervasive consequences for Australian democracy. Increasingly, many government boards, tribunals and independent agencies are stacked with people who have worked in politics. A new Grattan Institute report, released today, shows that political appointments are common at state and federal levels. It reveals the costs all Australians bear when governments choose mates over merit. Political appointments are widespread About 7% of federal government–appointed jobs in public bodies are filled by people who have worked...

