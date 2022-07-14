ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Port of Little Rock breaks ground on new facility

By Samantha Boyd
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6dOQ_0gg4pjHU00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Port of Little Rock is breaking ground on a speculative space to create additional jobs in the area.

Bluestem Partners of Kansas City made the announcement in Little Rock on Thursday.

The new facility will be just under 1,000,000 square feet and could up to a few hundred more jobs once a business moves into the space and takes over.

“We have a group from outside the state recognizing what’s going on from an economic development standpoint, wanting to come and invest in us and help us invest in others,” said President of Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jay Chesshir.

North Little Rock making plans for entertainment center to replace Wild River Country

Chesshir said just 17 years ago there was significant space available at the Port of Little Rock, but as economic developments have grown, the space has become limited.

“We find ourselves here 17 years later running out of space and continuing to purchase more,” Chesshir said.

The growth at the Port symbolizes the growth we have seen all across Little Rock, according to Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

The jobs created, he said, will add to the historic past three years we have seen in Little Rock.

“What that tells us is, number one we’re open for business,” the mayor said. “Number two, the people want to be here and businesses want to be here.”

The warehouse will be built in two phases. The first one will be over 537,000 square feet and is expected to be done in the second quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Future of the Majestic Hotel site now unclear

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The crumbled ruins of the old Majestic Hotel, feel anything but that— unless, of course, you're Bill Burrough, one of the men tasked with building the gap from past to future. "The Majesty was an iconic property in Hot Springs," Burrough, City Manager of...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
aymag.com

Demolition, Upgrades Underway at Rodney Parham McDonald’s

The old McDonald’s location at 10201 Rodney Parham in Little Rock is currently being completely demolished. But Big Mac lovers have no fear: The location is being cleared and the rubble is being sorted in preparation for the construction of a brand-new McDonald’s on the site – one that lives up to modern standards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Bluestem Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KARK 4 News

Little Rock VA to hold virtual benefits event for July 28

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas military veterans with questions about claims for the Veterans Administration will have an opportunity to get them answered in a virtual event. The VA regional office is holding the Virtual Claims Clinic on July 28 from 4-6 p.m. where vets can call in with questions. Callers will be able to speak one-on-one with VA Little Rock staff who are prepared to assist with specific questions.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cityhs.net

Hot Spring National Park implementing mask mandate

Due to current COVID-19 Levels in Garland County community level now in HIGH, Hot Springs National Park is following CDC and state health authorities and implementing a mask mandate for all federally operated buildings. This mandate will be in effect as long as the community level remains in HIGH.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy