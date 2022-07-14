ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrysburg, MI

NWS: Wind change created dangerous conditions the night a 16-year-old drowned

By Doug Reardon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUUk7_0gg4o0J100

A shift in the winds made conditions dangerous the night a 16-year-old drowned at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The teen, a Mona Shores student, died Wednesday night . He apparently was swept out of the swimming area while at the beach with his church group.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say about two hours before the drowning, winds shifted to the northwest; a dangerous direction for swimmers along the lakeshore.

“It was actually low swim risk earlier in the day,” said NWS Meteorologist Joe Ceru. “But conditions deteriorated, and they got bad in about 2-4 hours.”

Ceru said their instruments registered waves of about 5-feet on the lakeshore at the time of the drowning. He said anything betweeen 2-to-4-feet is dangerous.

“Whitecaps are a great indication of 2-to-4-foot waves,” he added. “When you see the white caps, then it’s a good idea to get out of the water.”

Wednesday night’s drowning represents the 56 th on the Great Lakes in 2022 and the 26 th on Lake Michigan this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Wednesday night, a whiteboard sign at North Beach Park indicated swimming risk was low. But Ceru said at the time of the incident, swim risk was in fact high.

“The parks don’t have staff in order to change the flags in a timely manner and as a result, there may be a lag time,” said Bobby Pratt with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

The Ottawa County Parks Department had no comment on the sign Thursday.

Pratt says, in the absence of flag or written warnings, they’d like to see more education on water safety and more resources for in the moment response.

“The state of Michigan spends more than $30 million a year on the Pure Michigan campaign, and yet, we spend just pennies on keeping people safe,” Pratt said. “We’d love to see more rescue equipment on the beaches, and we’d love to see lifeguards brought back to our beaches.”

Nationwide, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in kids ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of accidental death in kids ages 15-and-under.

“We love the lake, but the fact that people call it a lake is kind of a misnomer,” said Pratt. “It deserves the respect that it has.”

For more information on the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferrysburg, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
WWMT

Police identify body of missing 33-year-old found in Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police identified the body of a man found in Lake Michigan Thursday as Anthony Diehl, 33, of Beaver Creek, Ohio. Officers with the City of South Haven Police Department confirmed the body recovered during search efforts in South Haven's North Beach was the body of the missing man who drowned while trying to reach a boy struggling in rough water Wednesday evening.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Lake Michigan#Beaches#Lifeguards
Cars 108

Get a Load of This Enchanted Treehouse Rental on Lake Michigan

If you're looking to sleep among the trees in a huge treehouse that's perched on a sand dune and comes with an incredible view of Lake Michigan...you found it. The Enchanted Treehouse is a massive 1450 square foot treehouse that's available through Vrbo. It literally sits on a huge sand dune overlooking Lake Michigan.
LIFESTYLE
WILX-TV

‘No survivors’ -- Single-engine plane crashes in west Michigan

SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - A single-engine plane crashed in Oceana County Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon. Michigan State Police said they don’t believe anyone survived the crash and they do not know how many were on board at the time.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man and boy critically injured in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A Plainwell man and 10-year-old girl were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Allegan on Friday, July 15. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a 24-year-old Plainwell man was driving a car and failed to yield to traffic at a two-way stop sign at Babylon Road and 34th Street. The car was struck by a semi-truck.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy