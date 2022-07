CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and son. His attorneys – Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – are calling on the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division to deliver evidence that led the Grand Jury to deliver the murder charges after Murdaugh maintained his evidence.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO