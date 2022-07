COFFEE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn at the center of an Amber Alert out of Coffee City in east Texas has been found. The alert was issued on Thursday for Ryder Williams, who was last seen July 11 in Tyler, Texas. According to Coffee City police, Child Protective Services was given custody of the child, who they said was taken by his parents Michelle Wolfe and Ricky Williams.

