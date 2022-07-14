ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Physician General speaks on importance of COVID vaccinations

By Chelsea Swift
Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson took a tour of the LECOM COVID clinic on July 14 and discussed the importance of vaccinations.

Dr. Johnson said there’s a newly-available vaccine for kids ages 6 months to four years.

“We know that children still do get COVID. They can still get sick with COVID, and we have had children who have died from COVID, so that can be prevented with these safe and effective vaccines. We want to make sure that happens,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General.

Medical experts weigh in on Erie’s first monkeypox case

Dr. Johnson said the pandemic is not officially over despite less severe cases being reported.

“We’ve had more than two and a half years of this and I think people are tired of it, but it’s not gone. We know that, especially with the more transmissible variants, we are seeing more cases,” Dr. Johnson said.

One representative from LECOM said their vaccination efforts are ongoing. He said, on average, they see about 10-50 people each clinic.

“We want to keep it nice and open. We have the vaccinations that run through one side of the building and then we do testing and test to treat so we’re trying to encompass the whole COVID mitigation,. I deal with things here and have pretty much every service available for folks,” said Jim Caputo, Project Associate at LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

According to Caputo, they recently introduced at LECOM the newest pediatric vaccine which is administered at clinics on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We do have pediatric nurses set aside for some special times and special registrations so they can kind of segregate out from the adult population,” Caputo said.

