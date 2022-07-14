ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$73 million dollar career tech high school coming to Baldwin Co.

By Debbie Williams
 2 days ago

LOXLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Months of work are almost complete in transforming a 50-acre site just north of I-10 in Loxley into the place where Baldwin County’s newest high school, Baldwin Preparatory Academy, will be built.

The price tag for the state-of-the-art campus is $73 million. “We were bracing for a bid way north of that,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler, “because of supply and demand, what was available, things of that nature.”

Stolen vehicle recovered, may be linked to string of thefts in Orange Beach

Lord and Son Construction out of Fort Walton was awarded the contract.

The college-style campus will offer 10th to 12th-grade students from across the county on-the-job training in various fields while also fulfilling their high school obligations.

“Everything is falling into place,” said Tyler. “We feel like we are going to open these doors, unless something happens, in the Fall. August of ’24.”

An opening that could change the futures of students across Baldwin County.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

