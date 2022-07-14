$73 million dollar career tech high school coming to Baldwin Co.

LOXLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Months of work are almost complete in transforming a 50-acre site just north of I-10 in Loxley into the place where Baldwin County’s newest high school, Baldwin Preparatory Academy, will be built.

The price tag for the state-of-the-art campus is $73 million. “We were bracing for a bid way north of that,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler, “because of supply and demand, what was available, things of that nature.”

Lord and Son Construction out of Fort Walton was awarded the contract.

The college-style campus will offer 10th to 12th-grade students from across the county on-the-job training in various fields while also fulfilling their high school obligations.

“Everything is falling into place,” said Tyler. “We feel like we are going to open these doors, unless something happens, in the Fall. August of ’24.”

An opening that could change the futures of students across Baldwin County.

You can stay ahead of all weather , breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App , and be sure to turn on push alerts .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.