Duo steals $4,300 in items from Ulta store, Matthews police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man and a woman who appeared to have worked together to steal $4,300 worth of merchandise from a Matthews beauty store, police said.

A woman walked into the Ulta store on Matthews Township Parkway at about 3 p.m. Friday, filled a shopping basket full of items and then left it.

A man entered the store a short time later, retrieved the basket and left the store without paying.

If you have information on this theft, call the police.

Comments / 7

Susan Otman
4d ago

Can't believe what I just watched. People just standing there watching the whole thing go down. No wonder people pick these stores to steal from.

