Therapy Thoughts: Conflicts Between Friends & Losing Parents

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.

