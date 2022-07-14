Therapy Thoughts: Conflicts Between Friends & Losing Parents

A photo of two people comforting one another at the vigil for Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS) Hundreds of people gathered last night to honor the life and legacy of Sherry Gamble Smith. The Gamble family and the Crutcher's go as far back...
Heads up Oklahoma! There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday!. Member: National Newspaper Association National Newspaper Publishers Association Oklahoma Press Association & Suburban Newspapers of Oklahoma. Represented Nationally by Amalgamated Publishers, Inc., New York, N.Y., and Chicago, IL.
Loved ones are remembering the founder of Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival, who was found dead in her Bixby home last week. Sherry Gamble Smith was well-known for her work in the Greenwood community. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live from the vigil in the Greenwood District.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has grabbed international attention thanks to actor and activist Sophia Bush. Bush and her husband, Oklahoma native Grant Hughes, wed last month at Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art. Details of their wedding, including stunning pictures from the ceremony, were shared in an article for Vogue.
One of Green Country's premiere summer shopping events is underway in Tulsa this weekend. Braum's Affair of the Heart is in Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the event and shared an inside look,...
TULSA, Okla. — Britt Parrish is on her way to reaching the world with her passion for greenery. She has been creating uniquely, stylized events centered around her love of plants in the Tulsa area. To date, she has 125 plants. FOX23 announced in June that the “Plant Queen”...
TULSA, Okla. — Local iconic places in Tulsa are continuing to make the headlines. A recent interview with Vogue magazine led actress Sophia Bush to give more details about her June 11 wedding held here in Green Country. Why Tulsa?. The "One Tree Hill" actress got engaged to entrepreneur...
TULSA, Okla. — Curators at the Tulsa Botanic Garden said those looking to keep their vegetation alive during extreme temperature waves should start preparing for extreme conditions to happen more often. With climate change, we’re going to be experiencing these types of conditions more often, so yeah to prepare...
One of Green Country's premier summer shopping events is back and happening this weekend. The event comes to Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more. “We've got jewelry, home decor, some great handmade items, furniture, repurposed items, upcycled items, personalized, gourmet food,...
The Humane Society of Tulsa is helping find homes for more than 150 cats that were taken from a rescue organization in Texas. The rescue's founder died suddenly and the staff needed help housing all the animals. Volunteers from Tulsa went to the San Antonio area and loaded up a...
TULSA, Okla. — Dozens gathered in Greenwood Thursday night to remember Sherry Gamble Smith, the president of the Black Wall Street Chamber. Gamble Smith was found dead in her home last week in Bixby. The event was filled with music, prayers and green glowsticks as residents came together to...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.
The idea for Kidz Kloset actually started back in the 1980s, when school nurse Susie Henderson noticed a need for some students to get new clothes. The program has since expanded, and now she and several other volunteers clothe hundreds of kids each school year in Sapulpa. Kids can pick...
The heat has become an issue prompting the hiatus of the monthly Jesus Burger event hosted by Get Real Ministries. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble made the announcement out of an abundance of caution due to the excessive heat. The Gambles said that you can still get a Jesus Burger when you attend the Green Country Rodeo July 28, 29 and 30.
A Tulsa restaurant that was heavily damaged in a fire at the start of the year will reopen next week. FarmBar, near 18th and Boston, shut down in February after a fire. Now, its owners say they will re-open by Wednesday. The restaurant is hosting a burger night to celebrate...
TULSA, Okla. — Animal rescue groups across our area have seen an influx of animals after being called to assist in large rescues. Several animal rescue groups are working together after multiple animal cruelty and neglect cases were reported in green country over the last couple of weeks. "Now...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Inflation hit a 40-year record in June with consumer prices increasing more than 9 percent over the last 12 months. Moderator of CBS's Face the Nation Margaret Brennan joined News On 6 at 4 to break down what the Biden Administration is doing to help combat inflation.
We're in the middle of the hottest stretch of weather in Oklahoma in more than a decade and some water districts are struggling to keep up with demand. Water demand is high, some treatment plants can't keep up, while others have room to spare. The city of Tulsa has been extra thirsty, pumping more water in a single day than it's seen in years.
TULSA, Okla. — The 25th Annual Braum's Affair of the Heart starts Friday at the SageNet Center at Expo Square. For three days, there will be hundreds of artists, vendors, and retailers set up to offer their goods to customers attending the event. "It's basically Green Country's largest pop-up...
Comments / 0