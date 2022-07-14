Cooper Kupp: 'There's so much that you can be better at'

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's difficult to imagine Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp has any complaints about his 2021 NFL season.

As noted by ESPN stats, Kupp won the receiving triple crown by leading the entire league with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdown grabs. For an encore, the 29-year-old went on to earn Most Valuable Player honors for his team's Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was subsequently rewarded for all of his efforts with a massive contract extension.

So what's next for Kupp? Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the receiver insisted during a recent edition of the Rams' "Behind the Grind" series that he's working to improve upon all he achieved last season.

"But for me, it's not about getting more yards, more catches, more touchdowns," Kupp explained, according to Stu Jackson of the club's website. "It's not about that as much as being a better football player. I want to be a better football player than I was the year before."

Kupp suggested that casual fans may not notice improvements that he sees in his game during summer workouts.

"There's so many things you can go through from last year," Kupp continued during his comments. "How are you hitting these blocks, how are you going to get off the ball? How efficient were you against press coverage? How good were you with your handwork, with your footwork? How precise were you when you were running these routes? There's so much that you can be better at. It's across the board."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently said for the "Behind the Grind" series that the team's "taste of that success" during the 2021 campaign "only makes you want it more." If nothing else, Kupp and Stafford certainly seem to have a winning mindset heading into training camp sessions.