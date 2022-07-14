ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cooper Kupp: 'There's so much that you can be better at'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6ZYN_0gg4m6fn00
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's difficult to imagine Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp has any complaints about his 2021 NFL season.

As noted by ESPN stats, Kupp won the receiving triple crown by leading the entire league with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdown grabs. For an encore, the 29-year-old went on to earn Most Valuable Player honors for his team's Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was subsequently rewarded for all of his efforts with a massive contract extension.

So what's next for Kupp? Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the receiver insisted during a recent edition of the Rams' "Behind the Grind" series that he's working to improve upon all he achieved last season.

"But for me, it's not about getting more yards, more catches, more touchdowns," Kupp explained, according to Stu Jackson of the club's website. "It's not about that as much as being a better football player. I want to be a better football player than I was the year before."

Kupp suggested that casual fans may not notice improvements that he sees in his game during summer workouts.

"There's so many things you can go through from last year," Kupp continued during his comments. "How are you hitting these blocks, how are you going to get off the ball? How efficient were you against press coverage? How good were you with your handwork, with your footwork? How precise were you when you were running these routes? There's so much that you can be better at. It's across the board."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently said for the "Behind the Grind" series that the team's "taste of that success" during the 2021 campaign "only makes you want it more." If nothing else, Kupp and Stafford certainly seem to have a winning mindset heading into training camp sessions.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Seahawks have 'done their homework' on Jimmy Garoppolo

On Monday morning, it was reported that the "expectation" within the NFL is that "Jimmy G." will be traded by the end of July. The 30-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in March and is currently rehabbing from the injury. Seattle traded longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Lakers’ last trade offer to Nets for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively working on a trade that will land Kyrie Irving in L.A. That said, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement. While a general framework for a prospective deal exists, two players have consistently served as a roadblock. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
SB Nation

The Bengals new uniforms are the coolest in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling out new all-white alternate uniforms next season and they are beyond incredible. The official uniforms will unveiled by the Bengals soon, but this look is so fresh it hurts. I love that these are alternates that actual make sense. White bengal tigers are a thing, and the black and white look should become their full-time away uniform. The orange and black at home, the white away — it just all makes sense.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Espn#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

A recent ranking of NFL running backs by league executives saw Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott placed outside the top 10. But what does Shannon Sharpe say about Elliott's recent ranking?. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the ranking of Elliott outside the top 10. He found himself...
ARLINGTON, TX
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Former Texas Football Star

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys signed a former Texas Longhorns standout. Former star linebacker Malik Jefferson confirmed to NFL insider Mike Fisher that he'll be inking a new deal with the Cowboys. He explained why it's such a special moment for him. "I've been in a few situations in...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Is the Kansas City Chiefs' demise looming?

Kansas City unloaded a crucial foundational piece at the beginning of the offseason, shipping off perhaps football's fastest receiver when it sent Tyreek Hill to Miami for five picks on March 23. It was a clear monetary move from the front office, who believed it would be able to sustain...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy