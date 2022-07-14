ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Big Horn County...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

MT Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 469. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 470 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES.
NORMAN, OK
yourbigsky.com

Severe thunderstorms possible in areas of Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
BILLINGS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Carbon, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

HARDIN, Mont. — Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Several power outages reported in Billings area

BILLINGS, Mont. - Several power outages are being reported by NorthWestern Energy in the Billings area following a storm. Over 500 customers are impacted by the outage, according to NorthWestern Energy. At this time, power is expected to be restored by 7:30 pm. You can view NorthWestern Energy's outage map...
BILLINGS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Big Horn County in south central Montana Central Carbon County in south central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joliet, or 19 miles southeast of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Pryor, Edgar, Boyd and Rockvale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Fishing Restrictions Enacted for Two Montana Rivers

Sustained high temperatures and low flows are a bad combo for Montana's fish, so Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is enacting "Hoot Owl" restrictions on portions of two rivers. IMPORTANT NOTE: This picture of the kid holding a fish OUT of the water is exactly what you're NOT SUPPOSED to...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

6 dead, more injured after dust storm causes large multivehicle crash on I-90

HARDIN, Mont. - A crash on the I-90 outside of Hardin involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening has resulted in six fatalities and multiple people injured so far, according to an update from Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote, "My prayers are with everyone affected by...
HARDIN, MT
NBCMontana

New developments in missing person cold case

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police are investigating new developments in a missing person cold case in western Montana. A Missoula Police Department spokesperson confirms a wallet with an ID for Melissa Arnold turned up near St. Regis last month. Arnold was reported missing in February 2018. Police collected the wallet...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

28th Annual Beartooth Motorcycle Rally in Red Lodge

RED LODGE, Mont - The Beartooth Motorcycle Rally is one of the nation's top tourist events for riders. For the past 28 years, motorcycle enthusiasts make their way to several communities by way of the Beartooth Pass. But because of the recent flood, this year is a little different. Bikers...
RED LODGE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Are You Allowed to Eat and Drive Legally in Montana?

I'm sure we're all guilty of it; eating the food that you just got from the fast food place or gas station while driving to your destination. We all know it takes away focus from the road and endangers other drivers, but sometimes you just have to crack into that delicious burger and fries right away. Is that even legal in Montana? And, should you do it in the first place?
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Six killed, many injured in 21-vehicle crash after dust storm near Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. - A crash on the I-90 outside of Hardin involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening has resulted in six fatalities and multiple people injured so far, according to an update from Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said preliminary investigation indicates an extreme weather event is...
HARDIN, MT
Alt 101.5

Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season

As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
MONTANA STATE

