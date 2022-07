Disbarred Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh was formally indicted Thursday by a Colleton County grand jury in the June 2021 double murders of his wife and youngest son. The indictments only named Murdaugh, and were announced by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division, two days after news broke that SLED was planning to charge Murdaugh, 54, in wife Maggie and son Paul’s shooting deaths.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO