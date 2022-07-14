Fan-Favorite 'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Says Finale Was 'From The Heart' Despite Host's Disapproval

Source: mega

Everyone's favorite hot topics cohost, Norman Baker has given his take on the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

The talk show producer sat down for an interview with Carlos King for a recent episode of "Reality with the King" podcast, where he spilled all the tea about the series ending and where his relationship stands with his former boss Wendy Williams.

“I felt like what we did was from the heart, and it was like good. And it was you know what we were supposed to do,” Baker said of the last episode. “There’s actually no way to end that show. There’s no sufficient way to encapsulate what we feel in our hearts for her anyway. No matter what I do for the rest of my career, I know I was a part of something great for 12 years.”

WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED VAPING IN NYC AMID HEALTH CRISIS, RUMORS OF STRAINED RELATIONSHIP WITH SON KEVIN JR.

The daytime diva previously expressed her disapproval of the way producers decided to end her namesake show, even going on to say she was "sickened" by it.

When King pressed Baker about not giving Williams the tribute she deserved, he explained, “I actually don’t know what the process was, or I don’t know anything about it honestly. There were internal talks about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it. But those are decisions [that] are made above us."

“I wasn’t really involved in those talks, so I don’t really know exactly how that happened," Baker dished while also adding that he has not spoken with his former confidant since summer of 2021. However, the Wendy staffer did note how if the two ever saw each other again, they would be able to pick up right where they left off.

Baker, who served as Williams' lead "hot topics" producer, spent years riffing off of the former radio jockey, with the two becoming a beloved duo with viewers.

As OK! previously reported, Williams has been worrying pals as of late after her raunchy comments in her first interview since her endless health woes took her away from her talk show.

"It's weird she is even being put out for these interviews. They're disturbing. It just becomes clearer she isn't ready," a source revealed.