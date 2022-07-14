ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Fan-Favorite 'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Says Finale Was 'From The Heart' Despite Host's Disapproval

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuUw2_0gg4l2B600
Source: mega

Everyone's favorite hot topics cohost, Norman Baker has given his take on the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

The talk show producer sat down for an interview with Carlos King for a recent episode of "Reality with the King" podcast, where he spilled all the tea about the series ending and where his relationship stands with his former boss Wendy Williams.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlgsL_0gg4l2B600
Source: mega

“I felt like what we did was from the heart, and it was like good. And it was you know what we were supposed to do,” Baker said of the last episode. “There’s actually no way to end that show. There’s no sufficient way to encapsulate what we feel in our hearts for her anyway. No matter what I do for the rest of my career, I know I was a part of something great for 12 years.”

WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED VAPING IN NYC AMID HEALTH CRISIS, RUMORS OF STRAINED RELATIONSHIP WITH SON KEVIN JR.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

The daytime diva previously expressed her disapproval of the way producers decided to end her namesake show, even going on to say she was "sickened" by it.

When King pressed Baker about not giving Williams the tribute she deserved, he explained, “I actually don’t know what the process was, or I don’t know anything about it honestly. There were internal talks about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it. But those are decisions [that] are made above us."

Article continues below advertisement

“I wasn’t really involved in those talks, so I don’t really know exactly how that happened," Baker dished while also adding that he has not spoken with his former confidant since summer of 2021. However, the Wendy staffer did note how if the two ever saw each other again, they would be able to pick up right where they left off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3SvR_0gg4l2B600
Source: mega

Baker, who served as Williams' lead "hot topics" producer, spent years riffing off of the former radio jockey, with the two becoming a beloved duo with viewers.

As OK! previously reported, Williams has been worrying pals as of late after her raunchy comments in her first interview since her endless health woes took her away from her talk show.

"It's weird she is even being put out for these interviews. They're disturbing. It just becomes clearer she isn't ready," a source revealed.

Comments / 11

Zak.
5h ago

she / former he is facing alot of health and mental problems, just a few issues she needs to prioritize over her show ending. As a fellow human, I wish her a quick recovery, stability and peace of mind. just don't be shocked if It isn't the latter.

Reply
2
Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Norman Baker Gets Real About ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Finale

The controversial ending of Wendy Williams’ show caused longtime fans to question why things went the way they did. And with the subject still trending, the series producer Norman Baker is getting candid about the final days and its finale episode. “How do you feel when people say they...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Norman Baker
Person
Carlos King
IN THIS ARTICLE
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin ‘Had Seven Month Romance’ With 21-Year-Old Nephew Before Ugly Split Led To Bombshell Court Claims: Report

Ricky Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, tells Radar: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”
RELATIONSHIPS
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Is Dating Lake Bell: 'He's Happy and Enjoying Life,' Source Says

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are dating, a source tells ET. According to the source, the 57-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old actress -- who spent time with each other over the Fourth of July weekend -- have been casually dating for a couple months, and although the comedian is on tour and preparing a stand-up special, he’s also focused on making the relationship work.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Comes Out of Retirement to Lather Up Anew

You can take the star outta the soap, but you can’t take the soap outta the star. Seven years after Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital and acting, he’s back in front of the camera in the latest episode of This Show Sucks: Truth + Consequences, the soap spoof created by photographer Jim Warren that’s as wacky as it is star-studded.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

81K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy