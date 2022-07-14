Public comment sought on Space Command HQ move

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper called on Coloradans to submit public comments to the U.S. Air Force on the proposed move of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

The comment period is open through August 12, 2022 as part of the U.S. Air Force’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review of the environmental impact of the Space Command HQ at all six candidate sites.

“As we have said all along, the basing process was untested, lacked transparency, and neglected critical national security and cost considerations,” said Hickenlooper. “We need to use every opportunity to urge President Biden to reconsider Trump’s disastrous decision and ensure U.S. Space Command can reach full operational capability as quickly as possible.”

NEPA is the last procedural step before the Air Force makes its final basing decision. The draft Environmental Assessment issued a Finding of No Significant Impact at each location under consideration. However, according to Senator Hickenlooper’s office, it did not consider the prospect of renovating existing infrastructure at Peterson Space Force Base (SFB) in Colorado Springs, despite seeking to accommodate a similar number of personnel to the building’s current capacity.

Additionally, the draft review mixes up weather threats in Huntsville and Colorado Springs, inaccurately stating that tornadoes are a “high” threat at Peterson SFB.

Coloradans can submit a comment by email to afcec.czn.workflow@us.af.mil or via mail to AFIMSC Public Affairs, 2261 Hughes Avenue, JBSA-Lackland, Texas 78236.