Colorado Springs, CO

Public comment sought on Space Command HQ move

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper called on Coloradans to submit public comments to the U.S. Air Force on the proposed move of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

The comment period is open through August 12, 2022 as part of the U.S. Air Force’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review of the environmental impact of the Space Command HQ at all six candidate sites.

“As we have said all along, the basing process was untested, lacked transparency, and neglected critical national security and cost considerations,” said Hickenlooper. “We need to use every opportunity to urge President Biden to reconsider Trump’s disastrous decision and ensure U.S. Space Command can reach full operational capability as quickly as possible.”

NEPA is the last procedural step before the Air Force makes its final basing decision. The draft Environmental Assessment issued a Finding of No Significant Impact at each location under consideration. However, according to Senator Hickenlooper’s office, it did not consider the prospect of renovating existing infrastructure at Peterson Space Force Base (SFB) in Colorado Springs, despite seeking to accommodate a similar number of personnel to the building’s current capacity.

Additionally, the draft review mixes up weather threats in Huntsville and Colorado Springs, inaccurately stating that tornadoes are a “high” threat at Peterson SFB.

Coloradans can submit a comment by email to afcec.czn.workflow@us.af.mil or via mail to AFIMSC Public Affairs, 2261 Hughes Avenue, JBSA-Lackland, Texas 78236.

Antonio Colon
2d ago

I'm a bit bias. Having been one of the original Space Force officers, even before it was named Space Force, I know the business of Space is done in Colorado Springs. An alternative would be Patrick AFB or Houston or even Vandenberg but Huntsville? Not even close to first choice.

Proud Buckeye Patriot
2d ago

Leave it in Colorado Springs. All the military infrastructure is in place. So are the personnel! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

#Environmental Policy#Space Force#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 6, Colorado Springs Utilities were informed that customer data stored had been breached by an unauthorized party. In a news release, customer names, addresses, and Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers were accessed in the breach. However, Colorado Springs Utilities say information such as customer social security numbers and The post Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

