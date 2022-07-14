ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Our Mother Was An Incredible Woman': Inside Ivana Trump’s Relationship With Her Children

By OK! Staff
Ivana Trump, model and ex-wife of former President Donald Trump was found dead in her New York City apartment on Thursday, July 14, her family told ABC News. She was 73 years old.

Alongside her storied career as a media personality, fashion designer and businesswoman, Trump served as the matriarch of the famous family. She was a mother to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump as well as a grandmother to 10 grandchildren, a legacy her family detailed in a statement to the news outlet.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," said the statement, before describing Ivana, who immigrated to the United States from Czechoslovakia to the United States in the 1970s as a “survivor” who “fled from communism and embraced this country.”

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the statement continued. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Over the years, Ivana’s children, whom she shared with former President Trump, have made their love for their mother well-known, taking to social media to speak highly of her.

“Mom, You are a source of joy and wonder to all who know you,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram for her mother’s birthday in February 2019 alongside a sweet throwback snap of the pair. “I love you very much!”

And it seems this adoration was mutual. In her 2017 memoir, Raising Trump, the model detailed how she valued and prioritized spending time with Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

"No matter how busy I was, I had breakfast with my children every day,” she wrote. “I sat with them at dinner every night and helped them with their homework (I loved algebra) before going out in a Versace gown to a rubber-chicken charity event.”

Even amid her hectic schedule as a public figure, Ivana noted that "the kids and I celebrated, traveled, and grieved together."

“Our bond was, and is, our most valuable possession," she said.

