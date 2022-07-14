ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Entries Needed for “Portraits of Kossuth” Contest

algonaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article–Kossuth County Conservation will once again be hosting their “Portraits of Kossuth” photo contest during the Kossuth County Fair. Kossuth County Naturalist Billie Willie tells KLGA...

www.algonaradio.com

KIMT

Mayor of Forest City dies

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Mayor Byron “Barney” Ruiter has died. The City of Forest City announced Ruiter’s death on Monday after he died at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. He was 72. City Administrator Daisy Huffman issued the following statement on Ruiter’s death:...
FOREST CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Cerro Gordo County switches from CodeRED to Alert Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, and Clear Lake/Ventura have switched from CodeRED to Alert Iowa. To ensure residents receive the latest weather and community-based emergency alerts, residents will need to re-register through our new system. Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system the county and...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Officials: Facebook Post About Missing Boy in Kossuth County is a Hoax

–Local Law Enforcement Officials are saying a Social Media post made on a “Kossuth County For Sale” sight is a hoax and is possibly an attempt to scam others. A post made Tuesday afternoon by a user named Last Malvin Macharaga, on the “Kossuth County For Sale No Rules” Facebook page states that 12-year-old Brayden Herrick is missing in Kossuth County, and asks residents to contact law enforcement if they see him.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Kossuth County, IA
Government
County
Kossuth County, IA
algonaradio.com

Plan Ahead to Deal with RAGBRAI Traffic

–RAGBRAI will be rolling through the area next week, and area officials are asking motorists to plan ahead so they can get to where they need to go with all the extra traffic. Kossuth County Sheriff Roger Fisher says if you normally travel along HWY 15 in Western Kossuth County or on County Road B40 from Whittemore to Wesley, you’ll need to find some alternate routes to avoid the congestion.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Archaeological Dig In NW Iowa Uncovers Items Possibly From Spirit Lake Massacre

(Spirit Lake, IA) — An archaeological dig in northwest Iowa has uncovered some items that are possibly from the Spirit Lake Massacre of 1857. State Archaeological Director John Doershuk supervised the four-week project. He says diggers found a gun flint that is exactly the type of weaponry that would have been used at that time. About three dozen settlers were killed in the battle with members of the Dakota tribe. Abbie Gardner was taken captive and released for a ransom a few months later. One student found a silver dime minted in 1899 – about the time Gardner had moved back to the area to live.
algonaradio.com

ISU Extension Offering Informational Meeting on Emerald Ash Borer

–The Kossuth County Extension office will be hosting a meeting Thursday evening to provide information about the Emerald Ash Borer. Extension. Program Coordinator Meredith Nelson discussed the meeting on this week’s Extension Report. Nelson says they will be discussing a variety of topics. Officials with the Iowa Department of...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Man wanted for crimes in southern Minnesota and North Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive. Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, is wanted on a drug crime warrant in Blue Earth County and a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says Friedrichs is also a suspect in other crimes in Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Collision that killed two from Mason City sends Floyd County woman to prison

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A drunken collision that killed two people from Mason City is sending a Floyd County woman to prison. Casey Jo Lindahl, 29 of Charles City, has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars and ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution for causing the crash that claimed the lives of Chris Anderson, 77, and Anita Anderson, 76.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
kicdam.com

Everly Man Arrested For Unlawful Debit Card Use

Everly, IA (KICD) — An Everly man has been arrested following an investigation into a complaint of unauthorized debit card use. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was received last week that a person’s debit card had been used without their consent over the 4th of July weekend. As a result of the investigation 36 year old Alexander Plemmons was taken into custody last Monday for Unlawful Use of a Credit/Debit Card and 5th Degree Theft and held on a $2,000 bond.
EVERLY, IA
KIMT

Algona man pleads guilty to burglarizing Worth County restaurant

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over theft and vandalism at a Worth County restaurant. Jesse Daniel Perrott, 28 of Algona, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for August 29. Perrott was charged with entering the Gobbler’s Roost in Grafton on April 6,...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Hurt In Dickinson County Crash

Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.

